Previous
22 - Christmas Scene by marshwader
Photo 702

22 - Christmas Scene

My hubby and I were invited to a neighbours house where they had this wonderful Victorian Christmas display with a working Christmas train! It was about 12 foot long. This is one snippet!
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
192% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jon Lip
It would seem that they have a large room to put it in? Love the idea of a Christmas train.
December 22nd, 2025  
FunnyFace
WOW! And good grief in equal measures. The effort and result is amazing but can't ever imagine liking xmas that much!
December 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact