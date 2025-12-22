Sign up
Previous
Photo 702
22 - Christmas Scene
My hubby and I were invited to a neighbours house where they had this wonderful Victorian Christmas display with a working Christmas train! It was about 12 foot long. This is one snippet!
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
2
1
Madeleine Pennock
ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
702
photos
84
followers
116
following
192% complete
View this month »
695
696
697
698
699
700
701
702
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
22nd December 2025 12:52pm
Jon Lip
It would seem that they have a large room to put it in? Love the idea of a Christmas train.
December 22nd, 2025
FunnyFace
WOW! And good grief in equal measures. The effort and result is amazing but can't ever imagine liking xmas that much!
December 22nd, 2025
