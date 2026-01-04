Previous
4 - Towards the Malverns by marshwader
4 - Towards the Malverns

This is the view from my hamlet towards the Malvern Hills taken on a very cold day! You can see the ice/snow on the top of the hills.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Michelle
Lovely capture
January 4th, 2026  
Jon Lip
Nice wide view (panorama?) Definitely looks very cold ☃️
January 4th, 2026  
