12 - Wet, Sunny Morning by marshwader
Photo 713

12 - Wet, Sunny Morning

Still playing with my new camera!
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
Very nice! And always fun to get new “toys”…. What is your new camera?
January 13th, 2026  
