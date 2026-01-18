Previous
18 - The Doctor's Car by marshwader
This is an old image that I have processed today for an AV sequence I have been working on for simply ages. I am quite a novice AV worker having used Fotogmagico in the past and now learning PTE.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
gloria jones ace
Great rusty textures
January 19th, 2026  
Jennifer Eurell ace
It is a good image - so all the best with your project.
January 19th, 2026  
howozzie ace
Great capture, love the car shell with the building shell.
January 19th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully composed
January 19th, 2026  
