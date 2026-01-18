Sign up
Previous
Photo 718
18 - The Doctor's Car
This is an old image that I have processed today for an AV sequence I have been working on for simply ages. I am quite a novice AV worker having used Fotogmagico in the past and now learning PTE.
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
4
3
Madeleine Pennock
ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Views
13
Comments
4
4
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Great rusty textures
January 19th, 2026
Jennifer Eurell
ace
It is a good image - so all the best with your project.
January 19th, 2026
howozzie
ace
Great capture, love the car shell with the building shell.
January 19th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully composed
January 19th, 2026
