4 - Dead Roses by marshwader
4 - Dead Roses

Just using Snapseed for the first time. I like the border, but you can't alter it so once you recognise it you see it everywhere!
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Madeleine Pennock

@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Omabluebird ace
I just learned this term yesterday. Wabi Sabi. Enjoying the beautiful of something no longer perfect.
February 4th, 2026  
