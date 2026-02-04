Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 730
4 - Dead Roses
Just using Snapseed for the first time. I like the border, but you can't alter it so once you recognise it you see it everywhere!
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Madeleine Pennock
ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
730
photos
90
followers
125
following
200% complete
View this month »
723
724
725
726
727
728
729
730
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
4th February 2026 9:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Omabluebird
ace
I just learned this term yesterday. Wabi Sabi. Enjoying the beautiful of something no longer perfect.
February 4th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close