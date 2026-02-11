Previous
11 -Birch Tree by marshwader
Photo 734

11 -Birch Tree

Multiple exposures of this tree in my garden!
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Photo Details

Jennifer Eurell ace
Very dramatic.
February 11th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
This is very enchanting
February 11th, 2026  
