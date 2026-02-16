Previous
16 - Dire Journey by marshwader
16 - Dire Journey

16th February 2026 16th Feb 26

Madeleine Pennock

I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
Jon Lip
I just hate driving in weather like this. Why does no-one seem to understand stopping distances in the wet? Great action shot.
I'm presuming you were the passenger here🤨
February 19th, 2026  
☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
ick!
February 20th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cold
February 20th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that doesn't look fun at all
February 20th, 2026  
KWind ace
I like the look of the mist behind each vehicle.
February 20th, 2026  
Babs ace
Looks rather bleak. I bet you are looking forward to summer.
February 20th, 2026  
Al C ace
Cool aspect
February 20th, 2026  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Nicely done
February 20th, 2026  
