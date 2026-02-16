Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 738
16 - Dire Journey
16th February 2026
16th Feb 26
8
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Madeleine Pennock
ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
738
photos
90
followers
126
following
202% complete
View this month »
731
732
733
734
735
736
737
738
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
16th February 2026 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jon Lip
I just hate driving in weather like this. Why does no-one seem to understand stopping distances in the wet? Great action shot.
I'm presuming you were the passenger here🤨
February 19th, 2026
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
ick!
February 20th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cold
February 20th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that doesn't look fun at all
February 20th, 2026
KWind
ace
I like the look of the mist behind each vehicle.
February 20th, 2026
Babs
ace
Looks rather bleak. I bet you are looking forward to summer.
February 20th, 2026
Al C
ace
Cool aspect
February 20th, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Nicely done
February 20th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
I'm presuming you were the passenger here🤨