23 - India and the Magpie

Just a poor quality image shot through the kitchen window, so don't comment on that please! I noticed India had another mouse which I suspect was dead and two magpies (only one in this image) were trying to steal it from her. As she stalked one, the other came close to her to get it! The one she stalked of course flew away when she got near. I don't know who won the prize. It reminded me of when I was in the Masai Mara on safari when predatory creatures (animals and birds) stole the kill from the animal who had taken the prey animal down. Her behaviour was just like the lions defending their kill!!