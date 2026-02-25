Sign up
Photo 743
25 - Different Day, Different Tree
Glorious sunshine today and India responded to the warmth! This is our mulberry tree, recently pruned, but to India another play centre!
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
Madeleine Pennock
ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
FunnyFace
This is awesome! You have the best garden ever for an adventurous cat. She has landed on her paws with you.
February 26th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Incredible photograph
February 26th, 2026
