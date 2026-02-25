Previous
25 - Different Day, Different Tree by marshwader
Photo 743

25 - Different Day, Different Tree

Glorious sunshine today and India responded to the warmth! This is our mulberry tree, recently pruned, but to India another play centre!
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
203% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

FunnyFace
This is awesome! You have the best garden ever for an adventurous cat. She has landed on her paws with you.
February 26th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Incredible photograph
February 26th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact