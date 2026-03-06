Previous
6 - Shadow Patterns by marshwader
This was taken a couple of years ago, but I processed it tonight to explain how to process in black and white. At the time I had decided it was probably a reject, but manipulating the colour sliders it has turned out reasonably okay!
Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
