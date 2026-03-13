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13 - Receding Storm by marshwader
Photo 753

13 - Receding Storm

It pelted with rain for hours last night. This morning we had intermittent sunshine, then hail which scared India (Bengal cat), then more rain and a beautiful rainbow. I chose this image showing the receding storm over the flood plain.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
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Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture of light, great composition
March 13th, 2026  
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