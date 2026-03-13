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Previous
Photo 753
13 - Receding Storm
It pelted with rain for hours last night. This morning we had intermittent sunshine, then hail which scared India (Bengal cat), then more rain and a beautiful rainbow. I chose this image showing the receding storm over the flood plain.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Madeleine Pennock
ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
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Photo Details
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3
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1
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2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
13th March 2026 2:29pm
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gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture of light, great composition
March 13th, 2026
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