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20 - Pride Male Lion with Kill by marshwader
Photo 758

20 - Pride Male Lion with Kill

Re-processed an old image from Kenya today taken a few years back. Now with better processing skills it is interesting to see the improvement, albeit minimal.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
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