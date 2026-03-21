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Photo 759
21 - Spring Daisy
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Madeleine Pennock
ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
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Chris S
So beautiful.
March 22nd, 2026
Sarah Bremner
ace
Superb image 💛
March 22nd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very beautiful
March 22nd, 2026
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