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Photo 760
22 - Up Another Tree
Experimenting with my Lensbaby Twist 60 lens, when her ladyship shot up numerous trees to entertain me!
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Madeleine Pennock
ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
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Christine Sztukowski
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Awe very sweet
March 23rd, 2026
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