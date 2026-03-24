Previous
24 - Plaques from a Different Time by marshwader
Photo 762

24 - Plaques from a Different Time

24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
208% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact