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29 - Tulips by marshwader
Photo 766

29 - Tulips

On a cold, wet, windy day. Taken with Lensbaby Spark.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
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