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31 - Memores of Summer by marshwader
Photo 767

31 - Memores of Summer

Taken with Lensbaby Sol 45 and macro converters.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
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