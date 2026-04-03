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Previous
Photo 770
3 - Windmill
3rd April 2026
3rd Apr 26
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Madeleine Pennock
ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
770
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Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd April 2026 4:04pm
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Kate
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Artistically presented
April 6th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
neat
April 6th, 2026
gloria jones
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Well done!
April 6th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely presentation
April 6th, 2026
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