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14 - Venus by marshwader
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14 - Venus

14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
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Kate ace
Lovely closeup
April 15th, 2026  
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