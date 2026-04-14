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Photo 779
14 - Venus
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Madeleine Pennock
ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
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Photo Details
Views
3
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1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
14th April 2026 11:07pm
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Kate
ace
Lovely closeup
April 15th, 2026
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