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15 - Tipping Down by marshwader
Photo 780

15 - Tipping Down

Overhead thunderstorms and momentarily the heavens opened! ICM to capture it!
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
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