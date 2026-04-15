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Previous
Photo 780
15 - Tipping Down
Overhead thunderstorms and momentarily the heavens opened! ICM to capture it!
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Madeleine Pennock
ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
780
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90
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128
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Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
15th April 2026 4:28pm
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