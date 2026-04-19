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19 - Elgar's Grave by marshwader
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19 - Elgar's Grave

19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
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