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25 - Dandelion Field by marshwader
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25 - Dandelion Field

25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
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Kathy ace
They've got a bad rap as a weed. Pretty.
April 26th, 2026  
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