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26 - Acer by marshwader
Photo 790

26 - Acer

26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
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Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful photograph
April 27th, 2026  
Kathy ace
Nice foggy look.
April 27th, 2026  
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