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Photo 791
27 - Shadow Abstract
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Madeleine Pennock
ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
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Photo Details
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6
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1
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1
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365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th April 2026 11:41am
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Oli Lindenskov
Great photo😊👍
April 28th, 2026
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