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8 - Strange Reflection by marshwader
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8 - Strange Reflection

Amazing what catches my eye!!
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
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