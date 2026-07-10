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Photo 831
10 - Cool Dude
My little grandson taken on holiday in St Ives!
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Madeleine Pennock
ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th July 2026 6:57pm
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