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Previous
Photo 838
17 - Humorous Reflected Double Portrait
This image made my 5 year old grandson laugh!
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Madeleine Pennock
ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
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Photo Details
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5
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1
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1
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365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
17th July 2026 8:10pm
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Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome reflection
August 2nd, 2026
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