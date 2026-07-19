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19 - Tanya by marshwader
Photo 839

19 - Tanya

Part of my Synaesthesia Series.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Madeleine Pennock

ace
@marshwader
I am a retired nurse who then went on to do a BA (hons) in Fine Art! I decided to join a Photographic Club...
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