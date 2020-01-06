Previous
Next
Asprokremmos Dam overflowing by martins
6 / 365

Asprokremmos Dam overflowing

From early Sunday morning visitors have streamed to the Asprokremmos dam just outside Paphos which the second largest dam in Cyprus to watch as it overflows.
This is the second time the water in the reservoir has overflowed in less than a year.
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Martin Smith

@martins
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise