Previous
Walking together, helping each other by martjew
17 / 365

Walking together, helping each other

Out shopping and followed this pair, asked permission for photo, since I thought they were so cute together!
13th December 2025 13th Dec 25

Martjew

@martjew
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact