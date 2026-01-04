Previous
Birds of a feather by martjew
22 / 365

Birds of a feather

Artwork I submitted to local gallery as a challenge to paint with something other than a paintbrush. I used feathers to paint all the little birds
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Martjew

@martjew
