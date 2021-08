Marv’s pizza in south Delhi offers the best pizza combos and customization in the town. We deliver delicious pizza in Delhi NCR and have multiple pizza outlets. Marv’s Pizza is a food business start-up based out of NCR delivering delicious, healthy and fresh Pizzas. Everything in the menu is hand prepared in our kitchen to give an authentic and scrumptious dining/delivery experience. For more details just visit our website: https://www.marvspizza.in/