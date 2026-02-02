Previous
Feb26-2 by maryanne33
33 / 365

Feb26-2

Part of a picture from a fiber arts exhibit. Just beautiful needlework

.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Mary Anne Buss

@maryanne33
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Omabluebird ace
That is some nice embroidery.
February 3rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact