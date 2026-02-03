Previous
Calla Lilies using ICM by maryanne33
34 / 365

Calla Lilies using ICM

Trying my hand at ICM - obviously I need more practice!
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Mary Anne Buss

@maryanne33
