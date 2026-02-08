Previous
Keeping Warm by maryanne33
39 / 365

Keeping Warm

It is very cold here so we are all keeping warm by a fireplace until the Super Bowl starts. Go Patriots!!
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Mary Anne Buss

@maryanne33
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact