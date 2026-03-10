Previous
Witchhazel by maryanne33
69 / 365

Witchhazel

Hamamelis x intermedia 'Diane' is blooming. After a brutal winter a beautiful 72 degree day to walk around and take photos.
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

Mary Anne Buss

@maryanne33
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
March 10th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact