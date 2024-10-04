Previous
Taco Nite Drive by maryd27
4 / 365

Taco Nite Drive

This one is just a spur of the moment giggle during a very busy day of work. I'd like to live on Taco Nite Dr. It may not be a great photo but it captures a moment that made me laugh today.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Luna Aurora

@maryd27
A former avid photographer with at least moderate skills that, unfortunately due to life and my own chemical make up, lost the love and desire...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise