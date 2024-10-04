Sign up
Previous
4 / 365
Taco Nite Drive
This one is just a spur of the moment giggle during a very busy day of work. I'd like to live on Taco Nite Dr. It may not be a great photo but it captures a moment that made me laugh today.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
0
0
Luna Aurora
@maryd27
A former avid photographer with at least moderate skills that, unfortunately due to life and my own chemical make up, lost the love and desire...
4
photos
0
followers
1
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-S908U
Taken
4th October 2024 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
taconite
,
funnystreetsigns
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
