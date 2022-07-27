Previous
Gaura … My Favourite Plant by maryej43
Gaura … My Favourite Plant

First saw this plant in Germany .. had to have one. This is it’s 3rd year. The flowers look like butterflies ..photo does not do it justice!
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Maryej43

@maryej43
