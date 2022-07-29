Previous
Lost in thoughts by maryej43
Lost in thoughts

Painting I did several years ago. Homage to Margaret MacDonald .. married to Charles Rennie Mackintosh .. one of my favourite artists / designers / architects
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

Maryej43

@maryej43
