Chateau Chantilly, Picardie by maryej43
Chateau Chantilly, Picardie

Beautiful chateau in Chantilly .. wonderful gardens & chateau to look round.. first sight of it takes your breath away. I had a lovely day x
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

Maryej43

@maryej43
