50 / 365
Towering above
Tower I pass on my walk… hard metal against fluffy blue sky x
14th September 2022
14th Sep 22
Maryej43
@maryej43
Tags
sky
blue
metal
tower
steps
Call me Joe
ace
Nice pov 👌❤️
September 14th, 2022
