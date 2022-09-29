Previous
Rain on Geraniums by maryej43
66 / 365

Rain on Geraniums

Enjoying a cup of tea in my garden after an early walk & noticed the raindrops on the geraniums so this is my choice today x
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Maryej43

@maryej43
18% complete

