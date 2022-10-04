Previous
Ivy Colour change by maryej43
Ivy Colour change

I took this photo not because of the big house but because my eye was immediately taken to the autumn colours of the ivy changing x
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Maryej43

Dione Giorgio
Beautiful scene. Lovely shot and pov.
October 4th, 2022  
