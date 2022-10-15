Previous
Painted Crane by maryej43
Painted Crane

Took photo of Crested Crane in France few years ago. Did a painting couple years ago and today took photo of part of the painting as I wanted it to look quite abstract x
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Maryej43

@maryej43
