100 / 365
Lady in Red
My friend made the lovely quirky lady above. She looks like she’s ready to sing 🎶 opera. Couldn’t resist taking her photo x
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
0
0
Maryej43
@maryej43
100
photos
10
followers
21
following
27% complete
View this month »
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
3rd November 2022 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunglasses
,
wild
,
quirky
,
lady
,
red-dress
