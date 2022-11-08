Previous
Bear Tree by maryej43
Bear Tree

My favourite tree 🌲 on my walk- I call it the bear tree because it looks like 2 bears are hugging at the bottom of the tree
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Maryej43

