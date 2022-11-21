Sign up
Slow pedestrians 🚶♀️
Ambiguous sign .. are the pedestrians slow or should the vehicles go slow … open to interpretation
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
Tags
red
,
sign
,
traffic
,
numbers
,
pedestrians
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
haha I like playing with words. the tiny extra line spacing would indicate it is the vehicles that should go slow, but I like to think it means the other
November 21st, 2022
