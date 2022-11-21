Previous
Slow pedestrians 🚶‍♀️ by maryej43
117 / 365

Slow pedestrians 🚶‍♀️

Ambiguous sign .. are the pedestrians slow or should the vehicles go slow … open to interpretation
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Maryej43

@maryej43
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
haha I like playing with words. the tiny extra line spacing would indicate it is the vehicles that should go slow, but I like to think it means the other
November 21st, 2022  
