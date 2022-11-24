Sign up
122 / 365
Goldie snuggles
Goldie day today … she is cosy on the settee throws falling asleep
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
1
0
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
24th November 2022 2:45pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
dog
,
tired
,
cute
,
furry
,
snug
,
cockerpoo
bkb in the city
Cute pic
November 24th, 2022
