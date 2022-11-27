Previous
Waiting for Breakfast by maryej43
125 / 365

Waiting for Breakfast

Taken yesterday.. all the sheep waiting in rows as they can see & hear breakfast is coming.
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Maryej43

@maryej43
