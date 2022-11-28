Previous
Christmas 🎄 paper by maryej43
Christmas 🎄 paper

Bought this paper for Origami projects… on our September holidays in France we went in a shop selling Origami products - so expensive so I decided to learn how to do it. So far made stars, Christmas tree, Flowers, butterflies.
